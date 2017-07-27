WATCH: Breaking Barriers In The Transition To Independent Housing & The Soap Box Derby Impact

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WjQORgO1e0" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WjQORgO1e0

Finding the right place to live requires a different type of checklist for individuals with developmental disabilities. And for those seeking independent housing the barriers can be daunting. But now there’s a new local model created to change that. Easing the transition to independent living on this special Move to Include edition of Need to Know.

Also on the show, they’re called “Super Kids” for a reason. We’ll learn about a local group teaching young people with disabilities far more than the skill of racing.