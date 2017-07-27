© 2021 WXXI News
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

WATCH: Breaking Barriers In The Transition To Independent Housing & The Soap Box Derby Impact

Published July 27, 2017 at 8:00 PM EDT
ntk_17_07-27_edited_master_show.jpg
Luther St. Joy describes the impact of independent living on his life and interests.

Finding the right place to live requires a different type of checklist for individuals with developmental disabilities. And for those seeking independent housing the barriers can be daunting. But now there’s a new local model created to change that. Easing the transition to independent living on this special Move to Include edition of Need to Know.

Also on the show, they’re called “Super Kids” for a reason. We’ll learn about a local group teaching young people with disabilities far more than the skill of racing.

