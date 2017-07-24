Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Alex White - The person behind the politician
WXXI asked all the candidates in the race for Rochester mayor for an opportunity to get to know them better….as a person and not a candidate running for office. We figured tagging along as they partake in one of their favorite pastimes was a pretty good way to get a glimpse inside their lives. On this segment of Need to Know it’s Green Party candidate Alex White.