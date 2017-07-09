WATCH: James Norman's message to Rochester

It is time to pass the baton. That’s according to James Norman the President and CEO of Rochester’s Action for a Better Community. For 25 years Norman has continued the organization’s work to provide support and opportunities to low income residents in an effort to help families achieve and maintain self-sufficiency. As of December 31, that work will be in someone else’s hands. But before he officially steps down Norman joins this edition of Need to Know to talk breakthroughs, challenges and what you need to know, but likely don’t about the Rochester region’s poverty crisis.