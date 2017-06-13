© 2021 WXXI News
Coming up on NTK: RCSD Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams

WXXI News
Published June 13, 2017 at 11:48 AM EDT
New Rochester City School District Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams says building trust isn’t about words, but actions. We’ll learn how she plans to act to improve relationships, mind-sets, build trust and enforce change in the city school system. 

Also, a new series introduces us to the person behind the politician in this year’s mayoral race in the City of Rochester.

