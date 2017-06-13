Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Coming up on NTK: RCSD Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams
New Rochester City School District Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams says building trust isn’t about words, but actions. We’ll learn how she plans to act to improve relationships, mind-sets, build trust and enforce change in the city school system.
Also, a new series introduces us to the person behind the politician in this year’s mayoral race in the City of Rochester.