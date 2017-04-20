WATCH: Mayoral candidate Lori Thomas; mitigating impact of violence on ROC youth

What a “no party” candidate says she can bring to the City of Rochester so power returns to the people. But how? Mayoral candidate Lori Thomas joins this edition of Need to Know to explain.

Also on the show, more than half of kids in the US have been exposed to violence. The ripple effect of that exposure is damaging in more ways than one. We’ll hear about a local effort trying to mitigate the impact in Rochester.

And artists explain what it really means when you see your own cultural identity reflected in a painting...and in the painter.