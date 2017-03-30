WATCH: Alex White on his 3rd run for mayor; transparency to the criminal justice system

He says Rochester needs to stop looking to others to save the city and marshall resources from within. Local businessman and mayoral candidate Alex White joins this edition of Need to Know to explain why he believes his vision will make a stronger Rochester.

Also on the show, a soon-to-be released data portal intends to bring transparency to the criminal justice system. It’s being called a groundbreaking tool for journalists and the public. We’ll learn how it works and what it reveals.

And we’ll take you to “Art-Fam,” a place where a Rochester artist and high school teacher helps students find their truth, own it and share it with the world.