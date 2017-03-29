Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Coming up on NTK: Alex White on his 3rd run for ROC mayor; transparency in the justice system
The race for Rochester mayor is a crowded one – but one candidate is hoping to differentiate himself from the pack. Alex white joins us in the studio to discuss why he believes he’s the best fit for Rochester.
Also on the show, a groundbreaking tool is being released to bring transparency to the criminal justice system. The Rochester attorney and journalist behind this work joins us to share the details.