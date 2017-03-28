WATCH: Lovely Warren on her re-election bid

There were rumblings she might make a run for Congress in 2016 by seeking the 25th Congressional District seat long-held by Democrat Louise Slaughter. But for now, Mayor Lovely Warren has her eyes set on another four years as the leader of the City of Rochester. And she’s got some competition. Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard, former television journalist Rachel Barnhart and businessman Alex White are all vying for the job of mayor. Is the work of her current tenure enough to pull off another victory? Mayor Lovely Warren joins this edition of Need to Know to to answer that question and more.