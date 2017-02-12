WATCH: Former Journalist Now Mayoral Candidate Rachel Barnhart Talks Issues

Reducing property taxes by 50%, increasing funding for childcare and offering fiber internet for all city homes. These are just a few of the priorities for Rochester mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart. The former journalist and New York State Assembly candidate joins former Rochester Police Chief and current Monroe County legislator James Sheppard in the race for the city’s top seat. But Barnhart says when it comes to an actual plan to turn the city around she’s the candidate with an agenda. On this edition of Need to Know, Barnhart expands on some of the key facets of her campaign.