WATCH: Creative arts therapy and mental illness

It was Pablo Picasso who said “Art washes from the soul the dust of everyday life.” So to what degree can art heal, bring peace and lead to recovery in particular for those battling mental health disabilities? On this edition of Need to Know we learn about the impact of creative arts and other forms of therapy and treatment for mental illness.

These stories were presented as part of Dialogue on Disability Week - a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies - in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Dialogue on Disability is supported in part by The Golisano Foundation with additional support from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation.