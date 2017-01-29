WATCH: College and career aspirations for those with disabilities

The college and career conversation is a big deal for young people leaving high school. For individuals with intellectual disabilities, there was a point in time when such conversations didn’t happen. However, gains are being made in part because of the Higher Education Opportunity Act and because of parents and advocacy groups fighting for better access to postsecondary education. Now, there are more than 200 programs on college campuses around the United States, including a handful in Rochester, making the transition from high school to college and career possible for this demographic.

On this edition of Need to Know we talk with participants of one of those programs – the Bridge to Earning, Learning & Living (B.E.L.L.) Program - to learn more about the transition process and their goals after graduation.

These stories were presented as part of Dialogue on Disability Week - a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies - in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Dialogue on Disability is supported in part by The Golisano Foundation with additional support from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation.