WATCH: The transition from high school to college for those with disabilities

On this edition of Need to Know, the college and career conversation is a big deal for young people leaving high school but for individuals with intellectual disabilities, there was a point in time when such conversations didn’t happen. However, gains are being made in part because of the Higher Education Opportunity Act and because of parents and advocacy groups fighting for better access to postsecondary education.

Then, how can art bring healing and peace to those battling mental health disabilities. We then wrap up by showing how one local company is aiming to increase independence to those with disabilities.

These stories were presented as part of Dialogue on Disability Week - a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies - in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Dialogue on Disability is supported in part by The Golisano Foundation with additional support from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation.