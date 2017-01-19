WATCH: Rochester mayoral candidate James Sheppard; locals headed to Washington march

The race for Rochester’s next mayor kicks off as the first official contender enters the ring. On this edition of Need to Know we’ll learn what James Sheppard will bring to the table that he says Mayor Lovely Warren hasn’t.

Also on the show – it’s positioned to be one of our country’s largest political protests. We’ll hear from community members joining the women’s march on Washington and sister marches in the US, including here in Rochester. What they believe can be accomplished through a unified voice.And we’ll take you to a place where working artists and others are coming together to make and create in downtown Rochester.