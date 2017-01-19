Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Rochester mayoral candidate James Sheppard; locals headed to Washington march
The race for Rochester’s next mayor kicks off as the first official contender enters the ring. On this edition of Need to Know we’ll learn what James Sheppard will bring to the table that he says Mayor Lovely Warren hasn’t.
Also on the show – it’s positioned to be one of our country’s largest political protests. We’ll hear from community members joining the women’s march on Washington and sister marches in the US, including here in Rochester. What they believe can be accomplished through a unified voice.And we’ll take you to a place where working artists and others are coming together to make and create in downtown Rochester.