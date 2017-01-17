WATCH: East High Trio's Experiment Heading To NASA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGi1hv3Ys54" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-size: 11px; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; color: rgb(22, 122, 198); cursor: pointer; font-family: Roboto, arial, sans-serif;" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGi1hv3Ys54

Rochester’s East High School is part of a select group chosen to participate in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program. It’s a program that sends the hard work of high school students on a real mission to outer space. On this edition of Need to Know, WXXI’s Sasha-Ann Simons takes us inside East High to meet the trio responsible for sending a local microgravity experiment to NASA.