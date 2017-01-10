Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: A Woodshop Teaches Teens How To Build Furniture & Character
From ancient Egypt to modern times, the skill and art of woodworking continues to hold a place in society. As Need to Know host Hélène Biandudi Hofer recently learned, if anything it’s a craft with benefits that might far outweigh what you would expect. At least that’s the case for one Rochester woodworking program which has been teaching teens not only how to build furniture, but also character, personal value, and respect.