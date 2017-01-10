WATCH: A Woodshop Teaches Teens How To Build Furniture & Character

© 2021 WXXI News
Published January 10, 2017
WXXI Videographer & Editor, Marty Kaufman, capturing a team project at St. Michael's Woodshop.

From ancient Egypt to modern times, the skill and art of woodworking continues to hold a place in society. As Need to Know host Hélène Biandudi Hofer recently learned, if anything it’s a craft with benefits that might far outweigh what you would expect. At least that’s the case for one Rochester woodworking program which has been teaching teens not only how to build furniture, but also character, personal value, and respect.

