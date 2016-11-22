WATCH: World-Renowned Choreographer Garth Fagan Talks Life, Dance & New Work

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEiW9PN07KQ" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEiW9PN07KQ

His work has been described as “unfailingly original.” His dancers have been called “fearless.” He has been given the title “creative genius.” And according to the Los Angeles Times if there’s such a place as dance heaven, Garth Fagan Dance knows how to get there. After 46 years of running a Rochester-based dance company, and 25 years of operating a Western New York dance school, the master-mind behind the world-renowned Garth Fagan Dance continues to create and inspire. Tony-Award winning choreographer Garth Fagan joins this edition of Need to Know to talk life, dance and a special “first look” event for Rochester audiences.