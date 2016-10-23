WATCH: A Conversation With Semi-Retired Film Critic & Author Jack Garner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTRg3pXleJM" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTRg3pXleJM

Have you ever wondered how certain movies have the ability to make you laugh or cry uncontrollably? How they can heal, inspire, and even anger and scare you? And how do movies catch the eye of that super selective group known as “The Academy” which highlights the best in film? After spending decades screening movies and sharing his thoughts and opinions on Hollywood films it’s a safe bet that semi-retired film critic, Jack Garner, knows what makes a movie work and what doesn’t. He joins this edition of Need to Know to talk about the power of film, his all-time favorite movies, and what he’s most looking forward to viewing before the holidays.