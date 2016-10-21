WATCH: ROC Photographer Arleen Thaler Gives Voice To The Voiceless Through Raw & Powerful Images

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1iaSs86bwI" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1iaSs86bwI

Prostitutes, migrant workers and the homeless. Some of the most vulnerable and neglected people in our region, have found an ally and a friend in Rochester photographer Arleen Thaler. Armed with her favorite camera, which she requested from her husband rather than a wedding ring, she documents the lives of those often overlooked and misunderstood. As we’ll learn in this Need to Know story, this labor of love project isn’t about the photographer, but about getting a community to confront injustices in plain sight.