© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: ROC Photographer Arleen Thaler Gives Voice To The Voiceless Through Raw & Powerful Images

WXXI News
Published October 21, 2016 at 11:46 PM EDT
lyell_thaler.jpg
Arleen Thaler
/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1iaSs86bwI" target="_blank">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1iaSs86bwI

Prostitutes, migrant workers and the homeless. Some of the most vulnerable and neglected people in our region, have found an ally and a friend in Rochester photographer Arleen Thaler. Armed with her favorite camera, which she requested from her husband rather than a wedding ring, she documents the lives of those often overlooked and misunderstood. As we’ll learn in this Need to Know story, this labor of love project isn’t about the photographer, but about getting a community to confront injustices in plain sight.

Tags

Arts & Life1