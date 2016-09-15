© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
WATCH: East High's Innovative Intervention, Cashing In On Photonics & ROC Non-Profit Grows In Africa

WXXI News
Published September 15, 2016
EA0074.jpg
East High School | University of Rochester
/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxkxOk92WUg" target="_blank">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxkxOk92WUg

You could call it the most watched school in Rochester. East High School is kicking off year two in its collaboration with the University of Rochester. On this edition of Need to Know we learn what’s in store for this new school year as this innovative intervention continues to unfold.

Also on the show, photonics is now in Rochester and eventually the jobs promised will be here too. We’ll tell you how local schools are preparing their students to cash in on the booming industry.

And in the midst of continued turmoil and unrest in South Sudan, hope springs forth. How the Rochester-South Sudan partnership is bringing new opportunities to the youth of Mayan-Abun.

