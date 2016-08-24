WATCH: Rochester Soul Singer Danielle Ponder Tackles Racial Injustice Through Music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAU29mp3d4I" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAU29mp3d4I

It’s a rather simple equation. Soul + Groove = Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People. The local group has performed throughout Europe and around the US winning over audiences and the “Best Local Band” award from the 2015 Roc Awards.

But the meaning behind the songs written by Rochester native and vocalist for the band, Danielle Ponder, are anything but simple and surface-level. It was the online music source SoulSource that called Ponder’s vocals a combination of “the spirit of the church with the speak-truth-to-power assertiveness of a movement leader.”

On this segment of Need to Know Danielle Ponder shares more about her story, her band and the influence of her work as a public defender on her music.