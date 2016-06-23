WATCH:NYS Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, Solar Powered Wineries & Quinn Bachand's Gypsy Jazz

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5c3hmdjggxo" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5c3hmdjggxo

What’s the status of some of the lowest performing schools in Rochester? Could they get taken over? Could the Mayor’s proposal for a special district for failing schools get approved? New York State Education Commissioner, MaryEllen Elia, joins this edition of Need to Know with host Helene Biandudi Hofer and weighs in on the education climate in Rochester.

Also on the show, could more wineries in the Finger Lakes be joining New York’s push to go solar? The Innovation Trail’s Sasha-Ann Simons reports.

And some have called him Canada’s hottest young guitarist. Meet Quinn Bachand just before his performance in this year’s Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival.