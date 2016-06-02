© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: Adam Urbanski On The State Of ROC Schools, Working With Jackie Robinson & More

WXXI News
Published June 2, 2016 at 8:00 PM EDT
jackie_robinson.jpg
Credit: David S. Johnson, Library of Congress
/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjbUVWaml9k" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-size: 11px; color: rgb(22, 122, 198); cursor: pointer; font-family: Roboto, arial, sans-serif; line-height: 14.3px; background-image: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-size: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; background-position: initial; background-repeat: initial;" target="_blank">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjbUVWaml9k

Controversial, dynamic, outspoken. These are some of the words that have been used to describe the leader of the Rochester Teachers Association. Whether you’re a critic or a fan, don’t miss this Need to Know conversation with Adam Urbanski about the future of education in Rochester.

Also on the show, when you think about Jackie Robinson, don’t just think about baseball. One Rochester resident who worked alongside Robinson in the fight for civil rights says the baseball legend lived a life that continues to inspire.

And when the world of art merges with day-habilitation you just might get the perfect recipe for joy, confidence and empowerment. A local program shows us how. 

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1