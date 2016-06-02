WATCH: Adam Urbanski On The State Of ROC Schools, Working With Jackie Robinson & More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjbUVWaml9k" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-size: 11px; color: rgb(22, 122, 198); cursor: pointer; font-family: Roboto, arial, sans-serif; line-height: 14.3px; background-image: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-size: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; background-position: initial; background-repeat: initial;" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjbUVWaml9k

Controversial, dynamic, outspoken. These are some of the words that have been used to describe the leader of the Rochester Teachers Association. Whether you’re a critic or a fan, don’t miss this Need to Know conversation with Adam Urbanski about the future of education in Rochester.

Also on the show, when you think about Jackie Robinson, don’t just think about baseball. One Rochester resident who worked alongside Robinson in the fight for civil rights says the baseball legend lived a life that continues to inspire.

And when the world of art merges with day-habilitation you just might get the perfect recipe for joy, confidence and empowerment. A local program shows us how.