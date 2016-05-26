WATCH: Examining The Role Of School Resource Officers In Rochester City Schools And More

© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Published May 26, 2016 at 8:00 PM EDT
It’s an issue surrounded by controversy throughout the United States - the presence of law enforcement in schools. On this edition of Need to Know we examine the role of School Resource Officers which is intended to build and not divide. However, some say that role is being challenged in Rochester City Schools.

Also on the show, introducing the world of cycling to the over-55 crowd. How one local effort is helping residents improve their health and for some, reclaim their youth.

And the fight for the future of Rochester’s young people through the arts. We’ll learn the story behind a local dance theatre celebrating 35 years working with area youth.

