WATCH: The Unique Stories Behind ROC's Garment Industry And Area Youth Take On Racism

When you think of Rochester and its contributions locally and nationally, you likely think of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, George Eastman and Kodak. And for some, perhaps even that Rochester delicacy known as a “garbage plate.” But did you ever think of it as a fashion destination? On this edition of Need to Know, the story of Rochester’s once renowned garment industry.

Also on the show, there’s been quite a bit of momentum with the Rochester community’s efforts to not only address racism, but to also help eliminate it. Discover how young people are making ‘social justice’ more than a conversation.