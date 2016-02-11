WATCH | Coverage And Controversy: What You Need To Know When Consuming The News And More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AE16Ap0dXeE" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-size: 11px; color: rgb(22, 122, 198); cursor: pointer; font-family: Roboto, arial, sans-serif; line-height: 14.3px; background-image: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-size: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; background-position: initial; background-repeat: initial;" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AE16Ap0dXeE

It’s likely among one of the most asked questions of news outlets: Why did the media cover this story and not that one? On this edition of Need to Know, members of local media discuss what gets covered in the news, what doesn’t and why.

Also on the show, we’ll learn whether some efforts to close the gender gap in the fast growing world of tech are working.

And one area school says its focus on reducing suspensions and increasing student ownership of actions and behavior is working. Get a behind-the-scenes look at their “alternative to suspension.”