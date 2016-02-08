WATCH: Need to Know American Graduate Champ: We R 3C

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yt9In3Md_NQ" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yt9In3Md_NQ

Building and sustaining caring communities. That’s what steers the work of a non-profit focused on character development related to bullying and other behaviors impacting a school environment. The program is called We R 3C and it can be found in school districts throughout New York including Fairport and Churchville-Chili. The leaders behind the non-profit say changing school culture and creating classrooms of acceptance can be a reality.