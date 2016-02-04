© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH | Helping Kids Dealing With Trauma: The Case For Trauma-Informed Schools And More

WXXI News
Published February 4, 2016 at 8:00 PM EST
pt_9.jpeg
Credit Paper Tigers Documentary | KPJR Films
/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2kWa2AVj0I" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-size: 11px; color: rgb(22, 122, 198); cursor: pointer; font-family: Roboto, arial, sans-serif; line-height: 14.3px; background-image: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-size: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; background-position: initial; background-repeat: initial;" target="_blank">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2kWa2AVj0I

More kids than you may realize in Monroe County are dealing with trauma. On this edition of Need to Know, we discuss the severe impact of traumatic experiences on youth and how area organizations propose we deal with it.

Also on the show, a program connecting kids with their incarcerated parents through literature is the subject of a local documentary. Learn about the story behind the Storybook Project.

And we’ll take viewers to a place where students aren’t only learning math, history, and science but also how to be caring human beings. Where reading and respect are equally as important, on this episode of Need to Know with host Hélène Biandudi Hofer.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1