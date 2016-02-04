WATCH | Helping Kids Dealing With Trauma: The Case For Trauma-Informed Schools And More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2kWa2AVj0I" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-size: 11px; color: rgb(22, 122, 198); cursor: pointer; font-family: Roboto, arial, sans-serif; line-height: 14.3px; background-image: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-size: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; background-position: initial; background-repeat: initial;" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2kWa2AVj0I

More kids than you may realize in Monroe County are dealing with trauma. On this edition of Need to Know, we discuss the severe impact of traumatic experiences on youth and how area organizations propose we deal with it.

Also on the show, a program connecting kids with their incarcerated parents through literature is the subject of a local documentary. Learn about the story behind the Storybook Project.

And we’ll take viewers to a place where students aren’t only learning math, history, and science but also how to be caring human beings. Where reading and respect are equally as important, on this episode of Need to Know with host Hélène Biandudi Hofer.