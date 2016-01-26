WATCH: Need to Know American Graduate Champ: The Urban League's YouthBuild

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXKiRJ2AesA" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXKiRJ2AesA

At any given time during the year you can find young adults sprinkled throughout the city of Rochester building homes for low-income families. Many of those young “home builders” are actually students from the Urban League’s YouthBuild Rochester program. YouthBuild was launched through the National Urban League to help disadvantaged high school dropouts between the ages of 18 to 24. While getting construction training and certification is one goal of the program - the mission certainly doesn’t stop there. Watch to learn more.