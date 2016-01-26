© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: Need to Know American Graduate Champ: The Urban League's YouthBuild

WXXI News
Published January 26, 2016 at 3:39 PM EST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXKiRJ2AesA" target="_blank">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXKiRJ2AesA

At any given time during the year you can find young adults sprinkled throughout the city of Rochester building homes for low-income families. Many of those young “home builders” are actually students from the Urban League’s YouthBuild Rochester program. YouthBuild was launched through the National Urban League to help disadvantaged high school dropouts between the ages of 18 to 24. While getting construction training and certification is one goal of the program - the mission certainly doesn’t stop there. Watch to learn more.

