WATCH: Too Blue To Be Black? The Role Of Black Officers In The RPD and More

It’s a story that’s not going away. For years now, some Rochester residents, and lawmakers, have been asking: Where are the police officers that look like the community they’re serving? But a local documentary examines whether black officers, in particular, are even accepted by city residents and their white peers in the RPD. This edition of Need to Know explores some varying perspectives on an issue some say has yet to be resolved.

Also on the show, young adults are getting a second chance in life. Learn about a program helping area high school drop-outs reclaim their education and build new skills from the ground up.