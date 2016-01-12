Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Coming Up On NTK: Living With MS, The Little Robot That Could & Our New American Grad Champ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBeIxkx1h_4" target="_blank">
Watch Need to Know with host Hélène Biandudi Hofer Thursdays at 8pm on WXXI-TV, Channel 21.1 and Cable 11 or 1221.