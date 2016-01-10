WATCH: Need to Know American Graduate Champ Soccer Girls Rule

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

January 10, 2016
Former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, once said that sport “...has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. Sport can awaken hope where there was previously only despair.” A group of college students is working to put those words into action. Athletes at the University of Rochester are using sport as a platform to teach elementary and middle school-aged girls in the City of Rochester about the game of soccer, leadership skills, the importance of higher education, and much more. Meet our latest Need to Know American Graduate Champion, Soccer Girls Rule.

