Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren & American Grad Champ "Soccer Girls Rule"

WXXI News
Published January 7, 2016 at 8:00 PM EST
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is in the Need to Know studio to talk about the year that was and her plans for the city in 2016.

Also on the show, you’ll meet our new American Graduate Champion. It’s a group using the game of soccer as a bridge-building sport for Rochester youth.

