WATCH: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren & American Grad Champ "Soccer Girls Rule"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNgDPKzesZ0" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNgDPKzesZ0

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is in the Need to Know studio to talk about the year that was and her plans for the city in 2016.

Also on the show, you’ll meet our new American Graduate Champion. It’s a group using the game of soccer as a bridge-building sport for Rochester youth.