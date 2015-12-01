WATCH: The Link Between Service & Learning For Rochester Area Students

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDJbMkQu5r0" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDJbMkQu5r0

Relay for Life, Special Olympics, food collections, Jump Rope for Heart, and Salvation Army bell ringing. These are just a handful of the dozens of community service projects done by Rochester area students last year from Pre-K through high school. The results are part of a recent survey by Act for Education (an organization connected to the Monroe County Superintendent’s Public Educational Advocacy Committee) linking service to learning. It’s an effort to examine diverse ways schools can prepare kids for a global society. Tune in to this Need to Know segment with host Hélène Biandudi Hofer to learn more.