WATCH: How Youth Can Change Systemic Racism, What To Expect When Interest Rates Rise & More

The work in addressing systemic racism in Rochester continues. But now, the next generation is becoming the focus of this effort. On this edition of Need to Know with host Hélène Biandudi Hofer, we’ll learn about the new platform helping teens and college students take on issues that are more than skin deep.

Also on the show, it seems at any moment the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. We’ll break-down what this means for every day residents and families throughout our region.

And we’re back with our series Inside the Newsroom. We’ll talk with WXXI’s Michelle Faust and get the inside scoop on her latest project.