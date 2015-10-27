WATCH: Local Groups Working To Prevent Privatization Of Public Education In ROC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TezXb6BFtCs" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TezXb6BFtCs

A documentary film called Education Inc. is making the rounds throughout New York this fall. It’s being screened all over the state, including Rochester. It’s told through the eyes of a filmmaker and parent who traveled the country examining the influence of money and politics on public education. So how does this all connect to Rochester and how are the local film screenings and talk-backs being used to inform parents, educators and community members? Joining this Need to Know segment is Tom Gillett, Regional Staff Director for New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) and Dan Drmacich, Chairman of the Coalition for Justice in Education and a retired principal from School Without Walls in the Rochester City School District.