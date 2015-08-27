WATCH: Combatting Student Absenteeism In ROC City Schools & Celebrating ROC's Adopted Son

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXFhZEu4kPo"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXFhZEu4kPo

The new school year kicks off next week for Rochester City Schools on September 2nd. But will students show up to class? On this edition of Need to Know, we’ll learn what the district is doing in an effort to re-frame mindsets about attendance. Are the new initiatives working and will they benefit all students?

Also on the show, a Mississippi Blues Trail Marker is being unveiled in Rochester. We get a glimpse at the life and influence of the blues legend being honored as Rochester celebrates his legacy this week.