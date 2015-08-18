© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: The Teen Perspective - ROC Youth Discuss Current National & Local Issues

WXXI News
Published August 18, 2015 at 9:12 PM EDT
freddie_gray_riots_intro_associated_press.jpg
Associated Press
/

http://youtu.be/rLqq6BgB2wo

On this edition of Need to Know we discuss headline topics with voices that we don’t hear enough in the news - the youth. Teenagers in the city of Rochester share their thoughts and perspectives about the issues of our time.

Tags

Arts & LifeeducationYouth1