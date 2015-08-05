Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: ROC Kids Launch Summer Academy To Help Break School-To-Prison Pipeline
Breaking what’s referred to as the “school-to-prison pipeline” by creating social entrepreneurs. That’s one of the goals of a new summer program in Rochester launched by kids for kids. According to the New York Civil Liberties Union this pipeline is the result of local, state and federal policies that push young people out of school and into the criminal justice system. In particular, kids of color and children with disabilities. So, two young men in Rochester are working with their peers in kindergarten through 4th grade to help break this cycle. How are they doing it? By teaching them the power of literacy and giving back to the community.