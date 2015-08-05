© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
WATCH: ROC Kids Launch Summer Academy To Help Break School-To-Prison Pipeline

WXXI News
Published August 5, 2015 at 8:00 PM EDT
change_academy2.jpg
Hélène Biandudi Hofer | WXXI News
/
Joshua West (left) & Jeremiah West (right), Founders of Change Academy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDWR3FjvINM

Breaking what’s referred to as the “school-to-prison pipeline” by creating social entrepreneurs. That’s one of the goals of a new summer program in Rochester launched by kids for kids. According to the New York Civil Liberties Union this pipeline is the result of local, state and federal policies that push young people out of school and into the criminal justice system. In particular, kids of color and children with disabilities. So, two young men in Rochester are working with their peers in kindergarten through 4th grade to help break this cycle. How are they doing it? By teaching them the power of literacy and giving back to the community.

