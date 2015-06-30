Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: A Pop-Up Program Or Here To Stay? Rochester’s “Save Our Youth” Anti-Violence Effort
Some parts of Rochester’s northeast side are viewed as the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city. They’re plagued with low income and high rates of unemployment and violent crime. But they’re also home to families, local businesses, a number of churches and a rich, deep history. It’s a part of Rochester that people are working to turn around. Need to Know’s Sasha-Ann Simons has more on one of the city’s latest anti-violence efforts on the northeast side with a bit of a twist.