© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: A Pop-Up Program Or Here To Stay? Rochester’s “Save Our Youth” Anti-Violence Effort

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk,
Sasha-Ann Simons
Published June 30, 2015 at 10:00 AM EDT
soy_image.jpg
Save Our Youth
/

http://youtu.be/_-oacSxptMM

Some parts of Rochester’s northeast side are viewed as the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city. They’re plagued with low income and high rates of unemployment and violent crime. But they’re also home to families, local businesses, a number of churches and a rich, deep history. It’s a part of Rochester that people are working to turn around. Need to Know’s Sasha-Ann Simons has more on one of the city’s latest anti-violence efforts on the northeast side with a bit of a twist.

Tags

Arts & LifeHealthviolence1
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Sasha-Ann Simons
Sasha-Ann Simons joined the team at WXXI News in 2015 as a Multimedia Reporter/Producer. She tells stories about the innovation economy and technology in upstate New York and also does general assignment reporting. Sasha-Ann is the host of Arts InFocus, WXXI-TV's weekly arts and culture program. She is also a fill-in host and regular contributor to Need To Know.
See stories by Sasha-Ann Simons