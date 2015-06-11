WATCH: Need to Know Special: Modern-Day Segregation & Urban-Suburban

http://youtu.be/JORRWspiGzM

What does modern-day segregation look like and where does it even exist in our society today? Turns out, you don’t have to look that far to see for yourself. Walk into almost any suburban or city school classroom in Monroe County and you’ll find it. On this special edition of Need to Know, we examine a local program, you’ve likely heard much about lately, as it re-evaluates its mission to end racial segregation in school classrooms, looks to expand, and celebrates 50 years. An inside look at Urban-Suburban on this special edition of Need to Know.