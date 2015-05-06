WATCH: WXXI American Grad Champ Stops At Nothing To Ensure Kids Become Leaders & Learners For Life

http://youtu.be/Mg-JC177j0o

It’s easier to build strong children than to repair broken men and women. That’s a slightly revised Frederick Douglass quote that Rochester resident Walter Cooper lives by. The scientist, activist, humanitarian and regent emeritus of New York is supposed to be living a life of retirement. But he tells me, this time in the words of Martin Luther, outwardly, you are a dutiful servant of all. So to Walter Cooper that means one’s work is never done - especially when it comes to ensuring that children become leaders and learners for life. On this segment of Need to Know, we follow our latest American Graduate Champion through a typical day at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy in the Rochester City School District.