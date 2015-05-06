Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: WXXI American Grad Champ Stops At Nothing To Ensure Kids Become Leaders & Learners For Life
It’s easier to build strong children than to repair broken men and women. That’s a slightly revised Frederick Douglass quote that Rochester resident Walter Cooper lives by. The scientist, activist, humanitarian and regent emeritus of New York is supposed to be living a life of retirement. But he tells me, this time in the words of Martin Luther, outwardly, you are a dutiful servant of all. So to Walter Cooper that means one’s work is never done - especially when it comes to ensuring that children become leaders and learners for life. On this segment of Need to Know, we follow our latest American Graduate Champion through a typical day at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy in the Rochester City School District.