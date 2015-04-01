American Graduate Champion: Maplewood Library

http://youtu.be/m4wSvFaIE1Y

Writer Rita Mae Brown once expressed, “When I got my library card, what’s when my life began.” Those words couldn’t be more true for some of the residents of the Maplewood neighborhood in the City of Rochester. Need to Know host, Hélène Biandudi Hofer recently discovered their library is about more than just books – it’s viewed by some as the “family room” of the neighborhood where people work together to help others get a fresh start and to make the “American Dream” come true for fellow patrons.

This segment is the first in a new Need to Know series called American Graduate Champions. Throughout the year the program will highlight individuals and organizations making an impact on a student, a classroom, the community as we join forces to help area kids succeed on the journey from pre-school to graduation. To learn more about American Graduate and to nominate your own local American Graduate Champion, go to www.wxxi.org/grad