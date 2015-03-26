WATCH: A Sister Of Selma, The Disability Voting Bloc & The "Family Room" Of Maplewood

http://youtu.be/6MPcO8YBcLI

A Rochester nun is heading to the United Nations to share her experiences during the civil rights movement. On this edition of Need to Know, we’ll learn more about this “Sister of Selma” as she’s called and why Congressman John Lewis applauded the work of her and her fellow sisters on “Bloody Sunday.”

Also on the show, a mission is underway to strengthen the number of individuals with disabilities heading to the polls. A look at this powerful voting bloc and the issues they say can no longer be overlooked by elected officials.

Lastly, we learn why a local library is viewed by some as the “Family Room” of one city neighborhood.