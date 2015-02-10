MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.
The World Of New York's Wildlife Defenders
They’ve made guest appearances on the Rachel Ray Show, Good Morning America, and the CBS Early Show among other national television programs. And they hail from Western New York. This Need to Know segment features the more than 40 species of native and exotic animals living in Farmington, New York, and their caretakers. They’re part of a one-of-a-king wildlife education outreach program called Wildlife Defenders run by adults with traumatic brain injuries or other disabilities.