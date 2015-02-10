The World Of New York's Wildlife Defenders

http://youtu.be/Ka-fIo8HsYY

They’ve made guest appearances on the Rachel Ray Show, Good Morning America, and the CBS Early Show among other national television programs. And they hail from Western New York. This Need to Know segment features the more than 40 species of native and exotic animals living in Farmington, New York, and their caretakers. They’re part of a one-of-a-king wildlife education outreach program called Wildlife Defenders run by adults with traumatic brain injuries or other disabilities.