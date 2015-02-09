A Look Into The Urban-Suburban Backlash In Spencerport

http://youtu.be/2etkthAp-sA

Rochester’s Urban-Suburban Interdistrict Transfer Program has been receiving a lot of attention over the past few months. For one, it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In fact, it’s the oldest voluntary interdistrict transfer program in the country. Its purpose – to put an end to racial imbalance in public schools in Monroe County. This program has been covered before on Need to Know and the fact that New York State has the most segregated schools in the nation.

Out of the nearly 20 suburban districts that could incorporate the program, currently seven are participating in Urban-Suburban. But others are considering taking it on ahead of the 50th anniversary celebration in June – districts like Spencerport. However, not all community members are on-board with the idea. This segment of Need to Know focuses on the Urban-Suburban issue in Spencerport and on a larger scale. Guests include: Spencerport Superintendent - Mike Crumb, Communication Specialist for Urban-Suburban - Jessica Lewis, and President of the Urban-Suburban Alumni Association - Quinisha Anderson.