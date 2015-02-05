WATCH: Exploring The Urban-Suburban Backlash & The Wildlife Defenders

http://youtu.be/_16ALKDzbJM

Some say it expands horizons, builds relationships, and offers new experiences to kids of all backgrounds. Others say it’s divisive, racist, and outdated. On this edition of Need to Know, we’ll discuss how the Urban-Suburban Inter-District Transfer Program, with its missing of ending racial isolation in schools, has become a contentious issue in pockets of our community.

Also on the show, get a look at native and exotic species up close and personal with the Wildlife Defenders. But it’s the stories of the animal caretakers that will really leave you inspired.