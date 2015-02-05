Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Exploring The Urban-Suburban Backlash & The Wildlife Defenders
Some say it expands horizons, builds relationships, and offers new experiences to kids of all backgrounds. Others say it’s divisive, racist, and outdated. On this edition of Need to Know, we’ll discuss how the Urban-Suburban Inter-District Transfer Program, with its missing of ending racial isolation in schools, has become a contentious issue in pockets of our community.
Also on the show, get a look at native and exotic species up close and personal with the Wildlife Defenders. But it’s the stories of the animal caretakers that will really leave you inspired.