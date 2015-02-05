© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: Exploring The Urban-Suburban Backlash & The Wildlife Defenders

WXXI News
Published February 5, 2015 at 8:00 PM EST

http://youtu.be/_16ALKDzbJM

Some say it expands horizons, builds relationships, and offers new experiences to kids of all backgrounds. Others say it’s divisive, racist, and outdated. On this edition of Need to Know, we’ll discuss how the Urban-Suburban Inter-District Transfer Program, with its missing of ending racial isolation in schools, has become a contentious issue in pockets of our community.

Also on the show, get a look at native and exotic species up close and personal with the Wildlife Defenders. But it’s the stories of the animal caretakers that will really leave you inspired.

Tags

Arts & Life1