Poverty in ROC: A Story Behind The Numbers & How The City Is Responding

“Poverty doesn’t have a name…it can happen to anyone.” That from Rochester resident Sidra Cook. The former kindergarten teacher shares her story of working to pursue the American Dream on this segment of Need to Know. She describes the struggles, challenges and misconceptions of those living in poverty and the hopes she has for her family 2015.

Del Smith, Commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester and Peter Carpino, President of the United Way of Greater Rochester and one of the leaders of Governor Cuomo’s Anti-Poverty Task Force in Rochester join this segment. They discuss how area leaders are attacking Rochester’s poverty issue head on.