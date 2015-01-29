WATCH: How Do We Fix Rochester's Poverty Crisis?

http://youtu.be/zCT8Z-l4eQI

How did the home of Susan B. Anthony, the place known as the World’s Image Center, one of the first “boomtowns” in America, an area rich in colleges and universities, arts and philanthropy, become synonymous with poverty? On this edition of Need to Know, host Hélène Biandudi Hofer examines this issue that continues to get worse in Rochester. Learn why everybody in our community is impacted by the poverty crisis and how we can work together to alleviate the issue.

2015 ACT Rochester & Rochester Area Community Foundation Report: Benchmarking Rochester's Poverty