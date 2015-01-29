© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: How Do We Fix Rochester's Poverty Crisis?

WXXI News
Published January 29, 2015 at 8:00 PM EST

http://youtu.be/zCT8Z-l4eQI

How did the home of Susan B. Anthony, the place known as the World’s Image Center, one of the first “boomtowns” in America, an area rich in colleges and universities, arts and philanthropy, become synonymous with poverty? On this edition of Need to Know, host Hélène Biandudi Hofer examines this issue that continues to get worse in Rochester. Learn why everybody in our community is impacted by the poverty crisis and how we can work together to alleviate the issue.

2015 ACT Rochester & Rochester Area Community Foundation Report: Benchmarking Rochester's Poverty

