Tapping The Job Skills Of Individuals With Disabilities & Creating Inclusive Work Environments

http://youtu.be/rBOYybCn5wo

There’s an untapped pool of talent in this country that has gone overlooked for far too long. However, things should be changing. The unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities is more than double the rate of their non-disabled peers. But about a year ago the Department of Labor made changes to Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of ’73. What changed? Federal contractors are required to invite job applicants to self-identify as an individual with a disability at the pre-offer and post-offer stage. The legislation also recommends contractors have a hiring quota - a target of 7% of their workforce being employees with disabilities.

On this segment of Need to Know we learn whether the new legislation will effectively improve employment outcomes for individuals with disabilities and how area employers can create inclusive work environments that benefit all employees. Guests include: Sara Taylor, Director of Employment at Rochester Rehabilitation and Russell Torrey, a former client of Rochester Rehabilitation.