WXXI News Series: Understanding The Affordable Care Act, Pt. 3

http://youtu.be/4xrhux5xVd0

WXXI’s multi-platform reporting project, Understanding the Affordable Care Act, provides viewers and listeners with national and state news about the new health care law and how it affects insurance coverage for Rochester area residents.

For Part 3 of the series on Need to Know, lead producer of the project, WXXI’s Michelle Faust, is joined by Eric Lintala, Manager of Health and Group Services at Beltz Ianni & Associates. Here’s the viewer question they explore on this segment: What should a new retirees do about health insurance coverage before they’re eligible for Medicare?