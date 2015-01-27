© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News Series: Understanding The Affordable Care Act, Pt. 3

WXXI News
Published January 27, 2015 at 10:00 AM EST

http://youtu.be/4xrhux5xVd0

WXXI’s multi-platform reporting project, Understanding the Affordable Care Act, provides viewers and listeners with national and state news about the new health care law and how it affects insurance coverage for Rochester area residents.

For Part 3 of the series on Need to Know, lead producer of the project, WXXI’s Michelle Faust, is joined by Eric Lintala, Manager of Health and Group Services at Beltz Ianni & Associates. Here’s the viewer question they explore on this segment: What should a new retirees do about health insurance coverage before they’re eligible for Medicare?

Tags

Arts & Lifeunderstanding the affordable care act1